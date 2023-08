Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 August 2023 08:55 Hits: 2

Police arrested Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday after a court sentenced the opposition leader to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts.

