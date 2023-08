Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 August 2023 10:37 Hits: 2

CAIRO (Reuters) - A historic neo-Islamic ministry in central Cairo was engulfed in flames on Saturday, only days after its employees had moved to premises in a new capital city under construction in the desert 45km east of Cairo. Read full story

