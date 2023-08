Category: World Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 10:34 Hits: 3

In the past, economists assessing the performance of industrial policies often focused on indicators such as import tariffs, capturing only limited dimensions of such measures and conflating their objectives with others. A new generation of research efforts takes a more productive approach – and reaches very different conclusions.

