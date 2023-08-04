A Well-Being Agenda for Poor Students

Category: World Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 12:07 Hits: 3

Policymakers and global aid organizations tend to draw an artificial boundary between a child’s education and overall well-being. But reducing learning poverty requires addressing the complex barriers – like inadequate nutrition – that prevent children in poor countries from realizing their academic potential.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/school-meal-programs-could-reduce-learning-poverty-in-low-income-countries-by-biniam-bedasso-and-susannah-hares-1-2023-08