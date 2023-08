Category: World Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 11:40 Hits: 3

China's trillion-dollar infrastructure plan is meant to improve trade between Asia and Europe. Rome is now trying to withdraw from the deal, saying the previous government made an "atrocious" decision to join.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-raps-italy-for-malicious-criticism-of-belt-and-road/a-66438871?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf