The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Yemen’s street vendors struggle amid deepening economic crisis

Category: World Hits: 2

Yemen’s street vendors struggle amid deepening economic crisis After eight years of war in Yemen, the poorest country in the Arabian peninsula is experiencing an economic crisis made worse by two competing currencies backed by the conflict’s opposing sides. FRANCE 24’s Edouard Dropsy and Matthew Thompson report from Marib, a city whose merchants and street vendors have felt the full weight of the crisis.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20230804-yemn-economic-crisis-eight-year-war-torn-country-struggling-saudi-arabia-to-give-aid

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version