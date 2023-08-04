Yemen’s street vendors struggle amid deepening economic crisis

Category: World Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 09:25 Hits: 2

After eight years of war in Yemen, the poorest country in the Arabian peninsula is experiencing an economic crisis made worse by two competing currencies backed by the conflict’s opposing sides. FRANCE 24’s Edouard Dropsy and Matthew Thompson report from Marib, a city whose merchants and street vendors have felt the full weight of the crisis.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20230804-yemn-economic-crisis-eight-year-war-torn-country-struggling-saudi-arabia-to-give-aid