Category: World Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 10:57 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: Caretaker Selangor mentri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari will take legal action against Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor over his speech made in Jitra, Kedah, recently. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/08/04/selangor-mb-amirudin-to-sue-sanusi-for-defamation