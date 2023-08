Category: World Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 10:58 Hits: 3

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - A Pakistan high court on Friday temporarily halted former Prime Minister Imran Khan's trial on charges of illegally selling state gifts, his party and local media said. Read full story

