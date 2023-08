Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 August 2023 21:14 Hits: 2

While generative artificial intelligence has inspired no shortage of doomsayers, whether the technology does more harm or good will depend on how it is developed, by whom, and to what ends. What will it take to ensure that AI innovation is pursued responsibly, and that the results are applied in ways that bring broad-based benefits?

