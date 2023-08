Category: World Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 07:23 Hits: 2

Drone attacks on Russia's largest naval base in the Black Sea and on illegally annexed Crimea were repelled overnight, but prompted a temporary halt of ship movement in one of Russia's major commercial ports, the military and Moscow-installed authorities said on August 4.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/crimea-drone-attacks-ships-ports-ukraine-russia/32533823.html