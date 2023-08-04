The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

???? Live: Russia says it thwarted Ukraine drone attack on Black Sea port of Novorossiysk

🔴 Live: Russia says it thwarted Ukraine drone attack on Black Sea port of Novorossiysk Russia's defence ministry said early on Friday that it had thwarted an overnight drone attack by Ukraine on Novorossiysk, a Russian naval base on the Black Sea. This incident did not result in any casualties or damage, reported the RIA news agency, citing regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev. Read our liveblog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

