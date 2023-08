Category: World Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 07:54 Hits: 2

At a time of seemingly uncontrollable environmental, geopolitical, and economic crises, the revolutionary wave that swept Europe in 1848 has much to teach us. It, too, revealed the chaotic potential of an interconnected world, the limits of governance, and the path to a more manageable future.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/1848-revolutions-europe-polycrisis-lessons-for-today-by-harold-james-2023-08