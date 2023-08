Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 August 2023 07:55 Hits: 5

Typhoon Khanun battered southern Japan for a second day, killing two people and knocking out power for tens of thousands of people. The storm is headed toward Taiwan, where schools and transport services were closed.

