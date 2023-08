Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 August 2023 08:00 Hits: 3

Thailand's Constitutional Court put off ruling on whether to block election winner Pita Limjaroenrat's premiership bid. The Thai royalist-military establishment has prevented Pita's' Move Forward Party from taking power.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/thailand-top-court-decision-prolongs-political-deadlock/a-66425670?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf