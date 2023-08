Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 August 2023 08:23 Hits: 7

For most of the post-World War II era, the United States has abided by international law and made the world a safer place. But President George W. Bush’s disastrous military adventurism so powerfully undermined trust in the US-led international order that it has become nearly impossible to tackle pressing global challenges such as climate change.

