Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023 08:21 Hits: 3

France and Italy are evacuating hundreds of their citizens from Niger amid ongoing unrest following last week's coup.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/niger-coup-first-evacuation-flights-land-in-europe/a-66403829?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf