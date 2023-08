Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023 01:49 Hits: 2

The first of three planes carrying mostly French and European people evacuated from Niger landed in Paris early Wednesday, a week after a coup toppled one of the last pro-Western leaders in the jihadist-plagued Sahel. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments on coup in Niger. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20230802-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-first-evacuation-flight-from-niger-lands-at-paris-airport