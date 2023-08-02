???? Live: Russian drone attacks target grain ports in Odesa region

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023 06:21 Hits: 2

Russian drones attacked port and grain storage facilities in the south of Ukraine's coastal Odesa region in the early hours of Wednesday, including the inland port of Izmail across the Danube River from Romania. And Kyiv's military administration said the city's air defences downed more than 10 Russian drones during an overnight attack. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

