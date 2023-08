Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023 07:03 Hits: 3

Pope Francis plans to head to Portugal on Wednesday to open the first post-pandemic edition of World Youth Day, hoping to inspire the next generation of Catholics while coping with the church's ongoing clergy sexual abuse scandal.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230802-pope-francis-heads-to-portugal-for-world-youth-day-as-church-grapples-with-sex-abuse-scandal