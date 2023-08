Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023 08:27 Hits: 3

LISBON (Reuters) - A huge billboard raising awareness of sexual abuse by clergymen was put up overnight in Lisbon, just hours before Pope Francis was due to arrive in the Portuguese capital for the world's largest gathering of young Catholics. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/08/02/huge-billboard-in-lisbon-puts-spotlight-on-clergy-abuse-as-pope-arrives