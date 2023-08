Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 August 2023 21:04 Hits: 2

Draft “fake news” legislation is threatening Jordan’s King Abdullah’s promised democratic reforms and placing him at the center of his people’s struggle for rights and freer speech.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2023/0801/Law-curbing-internet-speech-shocks-Jordanians.-Will-king-step-in?icid=rss