Published on Tuesday, 01 August 2023

A Russian drone strike has destroyed a college dormitory in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv, regional authorities reported early on August 1, as Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the Russian capital repelled a Ukrainian drone attack.

