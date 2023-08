Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 August 2023 07:39 Hits: 3

U.S. officials has urged the Taliban to reverse policies responsible for the deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan, particularly for women and girls, during talks in Doha, Qatar, the State Department said on July 31.

