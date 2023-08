Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 August 2023 08:28 Hits: 3

Shareholders of Kazakhstan’s major telecommunications operator, Transtelekom, have elected former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev's grandson, Nurali Aliev, as the chairman of the company’s board of directors, Kazakhstan's Stock Exchange said late on July 31.

