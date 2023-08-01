???? Live: France to start evacuating nationals from Niger following coup

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 August 2023 06:35 Hits: 2

France will start to evacuate its nationals from Niger on Tuesday, following a military coup that has unleashed protests against the former colonial power, the French foreign ministry has said. Earlier, junta-led Burkina Faso and Mali warned that any military intervention in Niger to restore deposed President Mohamed Bazoum would be considered a "declaration of war" against their two countries. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the situation in Niger. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

