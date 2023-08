Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 August 2023 08:04 Hits: 5

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government wants the Education Department to identify why 5,686 students failed to turn up for the 2022 Sijil Perlajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/08/01/sabah-wants-to-know-why-nearly-6000-spm-candidates-failed-to-show-up-for-exams