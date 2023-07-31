Nurse from New Hampshire and her child kidnapped in Haiti: report

Category: World Published on Monday, 31 July 2023 01:10 Hits: 0

Alix Dorsainvil, a community health nurse from New Hampshire and her child were recently kidnapped in Haiti, NPR reports.

Per NPR, Dorsainvil "had been living in Haiti and operating a children's clinic for El Roi Haiti," a Christian nonprofit founded and directed by her partner in marriage, Sandro Dorsainvil, a native of Haiti.

The organization, according to the report, "operates a K-12 school for Haitian children and offers a variety of other programs, including adult education, vocational instruction and discipleship training."

NPR notes El Roi Haiti's website says "Alix and the couple's child were taken Thursday morning from the organization's campus near Port-au-Prince."

"Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family," organization staff members said. "Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus."

According to NPR, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said, "the administration is aware of reports that two U.S. citizens had been kidnapped in Haiti," noting, "The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas."

The report also adds that "the State Department is in regular contact with Haitian authorities," and is collaborating with "them and other U.S. government interagency partners" on the matter.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/new-hampshire-nurse-kidnapped-haiti/