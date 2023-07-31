NW Pakistan: Death Toll of Alleged Suicide Blast Rises to 44

Category: World Published on Monday, 31 July 2023 07:04 Hits: 0

On Monday, Riaz Anwar, the health minister of the Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said that the death toll of the alleged suicide blast that hit a political gathering in the Bajaur district on Sunday rose to 44.

Anwar said in an official statement that the death toll increased after nine injured people succumbed to injuries overnight during treatment in different hospitals.

Anwar also satated that more than 200 people sustained injuries in the bomb blast and over 100 of them are still under treatment in hospitals.

According to Anwar, the death toll might further rise as at least 10 of the wounded are in critical condition; he stated that all the critical patients had been airlifted to the provincial capital of Peshawar.

According to the police, the attack took place when a suicide bomber exploded his jacket at the political workers' convention of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) near Shanday Mor area on the Munda Khar road of the district.

“Investigation is underway and culprits will soon be arrested,” Akhtar Hayat Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial police chief, said in an official statement.

