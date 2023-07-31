???? Live: Deadly strike targets residential building in southern Ukraine city

Category: World Published on Monday, 31 July 2023 06:35 Hits: 0

Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih have killed at least two people, with more likely trapped under rubble, the Ukrainian interior ministry said Monday. Earlier, Russian officials said a Ukrainian drone hit a police station overnight in the Russian border region of Bryansk, adding that there were no victims. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

