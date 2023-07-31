The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Deadly strike targets residential building in southern Ukraine city

🔴 Live: Deadly strike targets residential building in southern Ukraine city Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih have killed at least two people, with more likely trapped under rubble, the Ukrainian interior ministry said Monday. Earlier, Russian officials said a Ukrainian drone hit a police station overnight in the Russian border region of Bryansk, adding that there were no victims. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

