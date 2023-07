Category: World Published on Monday, 31 July 2023 09:26 Hits: 2

PAPHOS, Cyprus (Reuters) - A Briton found guilty of killing his terminally ill wife in Cyprus walked free on Monday after in effect being sentenced to time already served, in what may prove to be a test case for a country that does not permit assisted dying. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/07/31/briton-who-killed-terminally-ill-wife-in-cyprus-freed-after-sentencing