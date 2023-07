Category: World Published on Monday, 24 July 2023 11:49 Hits: 0

While Russian leaders have cited NATO enlargement as a justification for invading Ukraine, ordinary Russians have much to gain from Ukrainian membership. Ukraine’s accession would force the Kremlin to shed its addiction to military spending, rejoin the global economy, and dissuade future autocrats from pursuing a revanchist agenda.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ukraine-nato-membership-a-win-for-both-ukraine-and-russia-by-konstantin-sonin-2023-07