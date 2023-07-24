The Intercept Reveals Border Patrol Is Caging Migrants Outdoors in Deadly Arizona Heat

Category: World Published on Monday, 24 July 2023 12:19 Hits: 0

As a record-breaking heat wave continues in Arizona, reporters with The Intercept say they have observed U.S. Border Patrol holding about 50 migrants inside a chain-link pen in the Sonoran Desert, at the Ajo Border Patrol Station. This comes as the group Humane Borders reports the bodies of at least 13 people were found over the past month in the Sonoran Desert where many migrants cross. “You really can’t overstate how deadly this ecosystem is,” says reporter Ryan Devereaux, who describes the well-funded border agencies’ lack of support for border crossers. Roland Gutierrez, Democratic state senator running against Ted Cruz for Senate, says, “We need to revamp the whole system.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/7/24/arizona_heatwave_migrants