Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 July 2023 14:12 Hits: 3

A 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother have been called as witnesses in a criminal case against their mother after she was accused of repeatedly “discrediting” the Russian Amy.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-investigators-children-witnesses-mother-discrediting-army/32525543.html