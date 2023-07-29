'One man crime wave' Trump has 'earned every one' of his charges: Chris Christie

Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 July 2023 13:40 Hits: 3

In a recent appearance on the popular podcast Pod Save America, former New Jersey Republican Governor Chris Christie and staunchly criticized ex-President Donald Trump, HuffPost reports.

Earlier this month, referring to Trump's upcoming trials, the GOPer said the former president is "scared," adding, "Look, a guy like him, the last place you ever want to be in life is in jail because you give up all control, and he’s a complete control freak."

The MAGA 2024 hopeful has repeatedly bashed the former governor with weight jokes that Christie says make him look like "a bully on the schoolyard."

READ MORE: Chris Christie: Trump is terrified of jail because he's a 'control freak'

When Pod Save America host Jon Lovett asked the former prosecutor — who twice-supported Trump in 2016 and 2020 according to CNN — whether "he's heard of anyone facing between 'four and six trials within a few months for different legal issues,'" according to HuffPost, once again, Christie did not mince words.

"No, no. Usually, folks like this commit discrete crimes and wind up having one trial. This guy has been a one man crime wave," the ex-governor said. "Look, he's earned every one of them. If you look at it, every one of these is self-inflicted and that's why – do I think that prosecutors exercise prosecutorial judgment in discretion in some respects that are questionable? Yeah and they always have but what I say to people all the time is whether you agree or disagree with the prosecutors, look at the underlying conduct. For instance, the prosecution of Manhattan is one that I wouldn't have brought as a prosecutor. But do we want someone as president who is willing to pay off a porn star who he had an affair with, two months before a national election to hide it from the people who he’s asking for their vote for president of the United States? I think that's probably conduct that we should be frowning upon. So I don't believe in the Manhattan prosecution. I absolutely believe in the classified documents prosecution."

READ MORE: 'Like he’s some Adonis?' Christie remains unmoved by Trump weight jokes

HuffPost's full report is available at this link. CNN's report is here.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/one-man-crime-wave-christie/