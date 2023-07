Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 July 2023 03:53 Hits: 2

Jim Skea, the new head of the UN's IPCC climate panel, said it was not helpful to imply that temperature increases of 1.5 degrees Celsius posed an existential threat to humanity.

