The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

???? Live: Russia downs three Ukrainian drones over Moscow, defence ministry says

Category: World Hits: 3

🔴 Live: Russia downs three Ukrainian drones over Moscow, defence ministry says Russia’s defence ministry said that three Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow early on Sunday, the TASS news agency reported. One drone was destroyed in the air and two others crashed in Moscow, the ministry said. The attack damaged two buildings and temporarily suspended flights at Vnukovo airport. Follow our liveblog for all the latest updates. All times are Paris time (GMT + 2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230730-live-russia-downs-three-ukrainian-drones-over-moscow-defence-ministry-says

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version