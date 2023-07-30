Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 July 2023 05:32 Hits: 2

Russia’s defence ministry said that three Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow early on Sunday, the TASS news agency reported. One drone was destroyed in the air and two others crashed in Moscow, the ministry said. The attack damaged two buildings and temporarily suspended flights at Vnukovo airport. Follow our liveblog for all the latest updates. All times are Paris time (GMT + 2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230730-live-russia-downs-three-ukrainian-drones-over-moscow-defence-ministry-says