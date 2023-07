Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 July 2023 07:03 Hits: 2

The Central African Republic began voting on Sunday in a referendum on a new constitution that would allow President Faustin-Archange Touadera to seek a third term in a country which has endured several coups.

