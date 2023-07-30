No, this video does not prove that an attack on Odesa was staged by Ukraine

Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 July 2023 09:08 Hits: 3

A video has gone viral on social media, with users claiming it shows proof that the destruction of a historic cathedral in Odesa on the night of July 22 to 23 was staged by Ukrainian authorities. They argue that a woman in the video picks up the debris with too much ease for it to be real. However, the woman is actually picking up a light material, most likely polystyrene, so this does not prove that the attack was staged.

