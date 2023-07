Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 July 2023 09:14 Hits: 3

MELAKA: More than 39,000 army officers and personnel, as well as their spouses, will cast their ballots during early voting for the six states on Aug 8. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/07/30/state-polls-over-39000-army-personnel-spouses-to-cast-ballots-in-early-voting