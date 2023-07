Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 July 2023 06:16 Hits: 2

As the world burns, I've to admit to my two young daughters the guilt I share for failing to save our planet, our home.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2023/7/30/to-my-daughters-dont-forgive-my-generation-for-failing-you-and-the-planet