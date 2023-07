Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 July 2023 14:00 Hits: 2

Letters to the editor from the August 7 issue. Readers examined pushes for social interaction, violence in the South, careful word choice, and more.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/Readers-Respond/2023/0729/Readers-write-New-perspectives-from-diction-to-socializing?icid=rss