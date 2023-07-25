Building an Equitable Fiscal Future for Latin America

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 09:20 Hits: 4

Colombia’s upcoming July 27-28 summit on equitable taxation marks the first step toward protecting the interests of Latin America and the Caribbean in international tax negotiations. With inequality and tax avoidance on the rise, the region’s governments must forge a tax regime based on the principle of shared prosperity.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/achieving-a-fair-global-tax-deal-for-latin-america-and-the-caribbean-by-jose-antonio-ocampo-2023-07