The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Building an Equitable Fiscal Future for Latin America

Category: World Hits: 4

Building an Equitable Fiscal Future for Latin America

Colombia’s upcoming July 27-28 summit on equitable taxation marks the first step toward protecting the interests of Latin America and the Caribbean in international tax negotiations. With inequality and tax avoidance on the rise, the region’s governments must forge a tax regime based on the principle of shared prosperity.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/achieving-a-fair-global-tax-deal-for-latin-america-and-the-caribbean-by-jose-antonio-ocampo-2023-07

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version