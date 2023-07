Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 08:53 Hits: 3

Even as China and soon India overtake the US in terms of GDP, the West remains “blinded by pre-eminence,” as Hugh Peyman puts it, and unwilling to acknowledge its waning power. But, with 90% of the world's population, non-Western countries will no longer accept being excluded from global decision-making.

