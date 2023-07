Category: World Published on Friday, 28 July 2023 08:36 Hits: 4

It has taken two generations for most countries that were occupied by Nazi Germany to admit that it was the resisters, not the collaborators, who were the minority. But now we risk swinging too far the other way: normalizing collaboration and making resistance such an exceptional choice that only saints would choose it.

