Activists Demand U.S. End Korean War After 70 Years as Biden Admin Ramps Up Nuclear Blackmail

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea Monday, hours after a second American nuclear-armed submarine arrived in South Korea. Meanwhile, peace activists are gathering in Washington, D.C., for a national mobilization to call on President Biden and Congress to officially end the Korean War, 70 years after the signing of the July 27, 1953, Korean Armistice that ended active military conflict. To discuss the renewed call for peace and the history of “the dirtiest war of the 20th century,” we’re joined by two guests: Bruce Cumings, professor of history at the University of Chicago and the author of several books on Korea, and Christine Ahn of the organization Women Cross DMZ and the coordinator of the campaign Korea Peace Now! Ahn calls for the U.S. government to “atone” for its role in the war by replacing the ceasefire with a peace agreement, not feeding into the peninsula’s nuclear hostilities.

