Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 July 2023 09:10

AI tools, from ChatGPT to Google Translate, are useless to billions of people in the Global South who don't work in western languages. Researchers and startups from Africa and other parts of the world are changing that.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bridging-the-ai-language-gap-in-africa-and-beyond/a-66331763?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf