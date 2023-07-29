The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Iranian parliament to consider law targeting 'celebrities' who defy hijab law

Iranian parliament to consider law targeting 'celebrities' who defy hijab law Under a new law under consideration in Iran, “celebrities” who defy the Islamic Republic’s hijab restrictions could find themselves facing confiscation of 10% of their total assets. The proposed bill is the latest effort by hardliners in the regime to suppress support for the “Woman, Life, Freedom” protest movement, in which many Iranian actors, athletes and social media influencers have participated in one way or another.

