Published on Saturday, 29 July 2023

A Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro has targeted a Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) facility and a high-rise apartment building, injuring at least nine people, including two children.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-dnipro-russian-missile-strike-sbu/32525289.html