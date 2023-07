Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 July 2023 09:03 Hits: 2

Ukrainian multiple saber fencing world champion Olha Kharlan was set to compete later on July 29 in the team event at the world championships in Milan, after originally being disqualified for refusing a handshake with a Russian opponent in the individual event.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-fencer-kharlan-allowed-compete-disqualitication-worlds-russian/32525350.html